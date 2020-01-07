Baby boy found alive in Singapore after being stuffed into trash bin

A baby boy was found alive Tuesday after being stuffed into a trash bin outside an apartment building in Singapore – and police are now looking for his parents.

The newborn was discovered inside a blood-stained plastic bag by a town cleaner in the Bedok neighborhood, according to The Straits Times. Police reported him to be in stable condition with no visible injuries.

"Had the worker not found the blessed child, he could have been crushed by the compactor where all rubbish is centrally disposed in the precinct," Pritam Singh, the leader of the local Workers' Party political group, wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are now said to be searching for the infant’s parents and are canvassing the area for any surveillance footage of the incident.

The boy, who was found amongst bags of trash and food packaging, has been taken to a local children’s hospital.

And he’s not the first infant to be left behind in Singapore over the past few years.

The Straits Times reports that between 2009 and 2018, a total of 16 abandoned babies have been found in the city-state.