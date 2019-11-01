Louisiana medical clinic staffer sold doctor's notes to students for $20: sheriff

A clerical staffer at a Louisiana medical clinic was arrested after being accused of selling doctor’s notes that high school students would use to skip class.

Belinda Fondren’s arrest on a false record charge was announced this week by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The case against the 52-year-old Evans woman stemmed from complaints that she was “selling medical excuses to students at local high schools,” the office said.

Sheriff Sam Craft said Fondren was charging students $20 per note, KPLC-TV reported Wednesday.

He said it was common knowledge that the notes were available for purchase at her daughter's school, Evans High School, the station reported.

Two students received excuses on 14 occasions, according to the station.

Fondren's bond was set at $15,000.