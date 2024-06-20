Louisiana grand jury indicts duo on murder, kidnapping charges in mother-daughter deaths: report

A man and woman were indicted Thursday on murder and kidnapping charges after being accused of killing a Louisiana mother and abducting her two daughters, one of whom was also killed, according to reports.

FOX 8 in New Orleans reported that a Tangipahoa Parish grand jury returned an indictment against 36-year-old Daniel Callihan, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder and single counts of aggravated kidnapping and second-degree kidnapping.

The grand jury also indicted 32-year-old Victoria Cox on single counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

First-degree murder carries a penalty in Louisiana of life in prison, or death.

ABDUCTED LOUISIANA CHILD, 4, FOUND DEAD AND SISTER INJURED IN SUSPECTED HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASE: POLICE

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment and inquiry on whether he plans to seek capital punishment.

The station reported that the DA said his office has not decided if it will seek the death penalty, adding that he plans to consult with family members and for the investigations among other agencies to unfold before making that decision.

"These things don’t happen like this very often here, it’s an extremely significant matter. I would expect it’s devastating, I know it’s devastating to the family," Perrilloux said.

4-YEAR-OLD FOUND DEAD, SISTER FOUND ALIVE AFTER MOTHER ‘BRUTALLY MURDERED’ IN LOUISIANA

The DA also said he expects federal prosecutors to build a case against the duo in Mississippi.

"First of all, it originated here, it involves local people here," Perrilloux said. "I feel strongly that this community deserves the right to have it ultimately resolved and decided here."

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced on social media that officers arrested Callihan on June 13.

INDIANA FATHER WHO DROVE HIS TRUCK INTO SHALLOW RIVER, LET 2-YEAR-OLD EMMA SWEET DROWN, GETS 40-YEAR SENTENCE

Officers said that Callihan "committed brutal and heinous acts of violence" in the murders of Callie Brunett, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter, Erin.

In a press conference last week, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said an Amber Alert was first issued on June 13 for the two trafficked children.

Four-year-old Erin was found dead in the woods, authorities said.

"They located a deceased child in the woods," Wade said. "We suspect that is one of the children that he had in his possession, in his possession illegally, that he had taken away from Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana."

The other abducted child, 6-year-old Jalie, was found injured in the woods and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wade shared officers were still trying to determine the 4-year-old’s "manner of death."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Callihan allegedly confessed to killing the child and requested the death penalty after being apprehended, stating he had "no reason for what I did," the station reported.

Cox’s involvement in the murders and crimes is still unclear.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.