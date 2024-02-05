Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Louisiana deputy arrested, fired over contraband smuggling claims

Now-former Ascension Parish Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Wheeler charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility

A Louisiana sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday and fired on accusations of sneaking contraband into a jail.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Andrew Wheeler faces one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office, news outlets reported. Information on whether Wheeler had an attorney to speak on his behalf did not appear in jail records.

New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport crime

A Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been fired and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility. (Fox News)

Wheeler reportedly admitted to the alleged transactions during an interview and was fired, Webre said. He had worked for the sheriff's office for less than a year, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said an investigation of Wheeler began after he was accused of bringing unspecified contraband into the jail on at least one occasion.

The investigation is ongoing.