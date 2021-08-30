Louisiana man loses arm, likely killed in alligator attack in Ida floodwaters, officials say

A 71-year-old Louisiana man was most likely killed during an alligator attack in which his arm was bitten off in the floodwaters of Hurricane Ida, according to media reports.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of the Slidell man has not been found. He was reportedly in the shed outside his home in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell, which had several feet of water, WWL-TV reported. His wife heard some noise and saw an alligator attacking him.

She pulled him onto the stairs and went to get help, WDSU-TV reported. When she came back, he was gone. Neighbors told WWL-TV that large alligators are common in the area. Some often feed them, they said.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 Chief Jason Gaubert said the alligator was likely near the home because of floodwaters in the area, WDSU-TV reported.

Ida battered the Louisiana coast over the weekend, causing massive power outages and at least two confirmed deaths, a motorist who drowned and someone struck by a falling tree.

By Monday evening, the storm weakened to a tropical depression. Authorities urged residents to stay home unless they were picking up debris or evacuating.