Louis Farrakhan calls for separate state for Black Americans, says that's 'what God wants'

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan called for a separate state for Black Americans in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, saying that’s “what God wants” while those opposed he described as “slaves.”

Farrakhan, who in recent months has made numerous anti-Semitic comments, made his call for a nation-state separate from white America in response to the question whether it’s still his and the group’s goal.

“That's not just my goal. That's what God wants. Most of our people don't want it here,” Farrakhan said. “You love your enemy. You want to stay with your enemy. You're in love with his wealth. I understand the fascination, slaves. I understand that. But God has something else for us.”

LOUIS FARRAKHAN, NATION OF ISLAM LEADER, LEADS 'DEATH TO AMERICA' CHANT IN IRAN

The preacher went on to reiterate that neither he nor his group has changed its goal of a separate state since its creation in the 1960s.

“Let me tell you what's gonna happen. Yes I'm after a separate state. A separate nation. In the 60s what was our cry? We weren't saying we want to integrate, we were saying 'It's nation time!'” he said.

“Black Power. Black Power to do what? To integrate a lunch counter? Black Power to build a nation for 40 million – now near 50 million – black people,” he added.

“Yes I'm after a separate state. A separate nation. In the 60s what was our cry? We weren't saying we want to integrate, we were saying 'It's nation time!'” — Louis Farrakhan

Farrakhan’s post appears to be a clip from an interview on “The Rock Newman Show” in 2015. It remains unclear what prompted him to post the video again.

LOUIS FARRAKHAN WON'T BE SUSPENDED BY TWITTER DESPITE ANTI-SEMITIC TWEET

The hate group leader has faced criticism over his anti-Semitic comments. Back in May, he lost her verified status on Twitter after posting a hateful video in which he asked, “Will you recognize Satan? I wonder, will you see the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan, which has many races in it because Satan has deceived the whole world?”

He doubled-down on his anti-Semitic rhetoric, posting another video in recent months where he says that he wasn’t prejudiced against Jewish people but was simply “anti-Termite.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, Farrakhan and his groupies went on a solidarity trip to Iran and led “Death to America” chants.

During the trip, Farrakhan told Iranian students that “America has never been a democracy,” and also led a “Death to Israel” chant at the end of his talk, Iranian news agencies reported.