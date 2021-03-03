Los Angeles vehicle chase results in death of innocent driver near Farmers Market; suspect arrested: reports

A suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a deadly crash in Los Angeles.

The suspect was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon against a sheriff's deputy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's West Hollywood Division said, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

The suspect crashed their car into another driver at Third and Fairfax near the historic Original Farmers Market and the famed Grove shopping center. The intersection is also down the street from the CBS Television City where shows like "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The Price is Right" are filmed.

The innocent driver became trapped in their car after it ended up on the sidewalk between Citibank and a tree. Despite efforts by the Los Angeles Fire Department, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, KCAL reported.

The suspect's car caught fire but that person got out and was arrested and taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Neither the suspect nor the other driver have been publicly identified. It was unclear what charges the suspect faces.