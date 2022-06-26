Los Angeles 29-year-old trans woman beats 13-year-old girl to first place in NYC women's skateboarding contest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 29-year-old biological male who identifies as a transgender woman beat out a 13-year-old girl for first place in a New York City skateboarding tournament on Saturday.

Ricci Tres, who also goes by Ricci And Tres, took the top title in the women's division of The Boardr Open , taking home $500.

In second place was Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl who is 133 in the Boardr Global Ranks, which are based on performance in skateboarding competitions. Tres, by comparison, sits at 838 in the rankings.

Four of the six competitors in the tournament were under age 17, and the youngest was Juri Iikura, who is only 10 years old but came in fifth place.

Many on social media excoriated the tournament for the biological and age disparities between the competitors, including female skateboarder Taylor Silverman, who spoke out in May after having repeatedly placed second in skateboarding contests against biological males.

"I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second," Silverman wrote in an Instagram post on May 17, which met with a barrage of negative comments. She went on to explain that the transgender competitor she lost against in a Redbull Cornerstone skate event took home $1,000 in qualifiers, $3,000 in finals and $1,000 in best trick.

"This totaled $5,000 of the prize money meant for female athletes," Silverman noted.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., questioned from her personal Twitter account why 28- and 29-year-olds were "competing against children."

Broadcaster Tim Pool wrote that biological males have a physical advantage in skateboarding because they "have higher centers of gravity granting advantages that cannot be removed with [hormone replacement therapy]."

The Boardr did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The skateboarding competition comes amid a national debate over whether biological men have a competitive advantage over biological women.

On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Biden administration has indicated that it wants transgender athletes to enjoy the same protections that Title IX originally afforded women when it passed half a century ago.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.