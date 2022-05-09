Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

LA thieves in Rolls Royce prey on drunk couple, rob $19K worth in luxury watches: LASD

Group of thieves in Rolls Royce approached couple in West Hollywood

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Los Angeles authorities are searching for at least four suspects who investigators say hopped out of a Rolls Royce and robbed an unsuspecting couple of $19,000 worth of luxury watches. 

The robbery happened in the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard about 12:52 a.m. Sunday in West Hollywood. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the couple was in their own vehicle when between four to eight suspects approached them in a black Rolls Royce. 

60 classic vehicles including 1920s Rolls-Royce and 1950s Ferrari race cars are exhibited at the luxury car show Salon Prive 2021 in the garden of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, United Kingdom on April 21, 2022. 

60 classic vehicles including 1920s Rolls-Royce and 1950s Ferrari race cars are exhibited at the luxury car show Salon Prive 2021 in the garden of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, United Kingdom on April 21, 2022.  ((Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The group of alleged thieved demanded the couple hand over their watches. One was a Michael Kors watch valued at $1,000 and the other was a Rolex watch worth $18,000.  

General atmosphere during Haute Living and Rolls Royce Celebrate Todd Gurley Cover Launch at Mr. C Beverly Hills on July 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. 

General atmosphere during Haute Living and Rolls Royce Celebrate Todd Gurley Cover Launch at Mr. C Beverly Hills on July 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.  ((Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living))

LASD Sgt. Joana Warren told Fox 11 Los Angeles that victims appeared intoxicated and were not cooperative with deputies who responded to the scene. One victim suffered minor injuries. 

Investigators said the victims did not know the suspects before the robbery and the suspects were not armed, according to the Los Angeles Times. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. Tips can also be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 