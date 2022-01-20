Los Angeles suspects steal from Lululemon store, lead police on chase: reports
The suspects stole an estimated $72,000 in merchandise from the athletic apparel retailer, authorities say
Four suspects were arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing from a Lululemon sports apparel store in Los Angeles and then leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.
The suspects, two men and two women — who were not immediately identified — stole an estimated $72,000 from the store, KTLA-TV of Los Angeles reported.
"The Lululemon store had a smash-and-grab theft occur," said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, KHTS-TV of Santa Clarita reported.
PROGRESSIVE PROSECUTORS BLASTED AS HOMICIDE NUMBERS CLIMB IN LOS ANGELES, OTHER LEFT-WING CITIES
The suspects were initially followed by an undercover retail task force unit, which had been monitoring the Lululemon store, as the suspects loaded the allegedly stolen merchandise into a Volkswagen Jetta and drove onto a highway.
They were then pursued by Los Angeles police before the California Highway Patrol took over, KTLA reported.
"Newhall Units were able to locate the vehicle on the northbound I-5 around Magic Mountain Parkway," Greengard said. "We attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit was initiated."
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The suspects' vehicle reportedly reached speeds over 125 mph before crashing. The suspects were apprehended soon after.
On Jan. 18, 2022, CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force located and arrested 4 suspects responsible for a smash-and-grab @lululemon in Studio City, recovering an est. $72k in stolen merchandise. Report organized retail theft incidents to the CHP online at https://t.co/ztTYiduenG pic.twitter.com/hjIWriF54W— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) January 20, 2022