Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles suspects steal from Lululemon store, lead police on chase: reports

The suspects stole an estimated $72,000 in merchandise from the athletic apparel retailer, authorities say

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Four suspects were arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing from a Lululemon sports apparel store in Los Angeles and then leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

The suspects, two men and two women — who were not immediately identified — stole an estimated $72,000 from the store, KTLA-TV of Los Angeles reported.

"The Lululemon store had a smash-and-grab theft occur," said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, KHTS-TV of Santa Clarita reported.

PROGRESSIVE PROSECUTORS BLASTED AS HOMICIDE NUMBERS CLIMB IN LOS ANGELES, OTHER LEFT-WING CITIES

The suspects were initially followed by an undercover retail task force unit, which had been monitoring the Lululemon store, as the suspects loaded the allegedly stolen merchandise into a Volkswagen Jetta and drove onto a highway. 

Four suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing $72,000 worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store. 

Four suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing $72,000 worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store.  (California Highway Patrol/Twitter)

They were then pursued by Los Angeles police before the California Highway Patrol took over, KTLA reported.

"Newhall Units were able to locate the vehicle on the northbound I-5 around Magic Mountain Parkway," Greengard said. "We attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit was initiated." 

The suspects' vehicle reportedly reached speeds over 125 mph before crashing. The suspects were apprehended soon after.

