Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Los Angeles man charged in connection to deadly shooting of Taco Bell worker

Victim was reportedly working the night shift with his son when he was killed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles Taco Bell worker during a dispute over a fake $20 bill.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jonathan Madden. He was arrested Monday at his home in South Los Angeles. 

A Taco Bell employee was working at the Los Angeles location to make extra money for his family when he was gunned down, police said. A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of Alejandro Garcia.

A Taco Bell employee was working at the Los Angeles location to make extra money for his family when he was gunned down, police said. A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of Alejandro Garcia. (Getty Images)

He is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to court documents. He is being held on $2 million bail. 

Investigators believe Madden shot Alejandro Garcia, 41, while in a drive-thru around 11 p.m. at the food chain's Avalon Boulevard location. He reportedly refused to take a counterfeit $20 bill and was working the night shift with his 19-year-old son. 

During a Tuesday night vigil, family members said Garcia was a father of three who worked at the Taco Bell one night per week to earn extra money, KTLA-TV reported. 

His son, Carlos, told Fox affiliate KTTV his father worked hard to provide for his family. 

"I hope that one day I'm just like him. He put our family first for everything," he said. "He [suspect] had to take someone that I really loved and I considered my best friend. He wasn't just a father. He was my best friend too."

LAPD Chief Michel Moore attended the vigil and announced an arrest had been made but did not name a suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News has reached out to Garcia's family.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money