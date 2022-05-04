LA abortion protest turns violent: Protesters lob 'rocks and bottles' at cops, smash cruiser's window

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Violence broke out in Los Angeles Tuesday night as abortion rights protesters lobbed "rocks and bottles" at Los Angeles police officers and appeared to smash a Department of Homeland Security cruiser’s window, sparking a citywide tactical alert.

Video out of Los Angeles shows the protestors tagging a Federal Protective Services car with graffiti and showing a window on one the cruiser’s cars shattered. FPS is the police division of the Department of Homeland Security.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles Tuesday evening in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft decision detailing the nation’s highest court alleged decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

LOS ANGELES: AT LEAST 1 POLICE OFFICER INJURED DURING CLASH WITH ABORTION RIGHTS PROTESTERS

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said protesters began throwing "rocks and bottles" at officers, leaving at least one cop injured. A citywide tactical alert was ordered by the police department following the unnamed officer's injury.

Another video showed protesters throwing a scooter at officers attempting to arrest a man.

Thousands have taken to streets across the country in response to the leaked draft decision, including in New York City at Foley Square and outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

DEMS RESUSCITATE COURT PACKING POSITION AFTER LEAKED SCOTUS DRAFT DECISION

"We refuse to let the U.S. Supreme Court deny women’s humanity and decimate their rights," protests signs in New York City read.

Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the leak on Tuesday, directing the Marshal of the Court to investigate the matter.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Roberts said.