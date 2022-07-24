Los Angeles park shooting leaves 3-4 people injured: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in a Los Angeles area park on Sunday afternoon has left at least 3-4 people injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that 3-4 people were shot at Peck Park in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, California.

Police say that they received the 911 call at around 3:50 p.m.

The shooting happened near a car show, according to FOX 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.