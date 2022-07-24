Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles park shooting leaves 3-4 people injured: police

Los Angeles police say that the initial 911 call came in at 3:30 p.m.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in a Los Angeles area park on Sunday afternoon has left at least 3-4 people injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that 3-4 people were shot at Peck Park in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, California.

Police say that they received the 911 call at around 3:50 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • Peck Park police
    Image 1 of 2

    A shooting in a Los Angeles area park on Sunday afternoon has left at least 3-4 people injured. (FOX 11)

  • Police LA Park
    Image 2 of 2

    A shooting in a Los Angeles area park on Sunday afternoon has left at least 3-4 people injured. (FOX 11)

The shooting happened near a car show, according to FOX 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.