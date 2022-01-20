Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles motorcyclist topping 130 mph dies after horrific crash caught on video

The driver's identity has not been released

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A motorcyclist going upwards of 130 mph down a street in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon died after crashing into another vehicle. 

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News that the driver’s license plate came back as stolen. A department official said officers were tracking the motorcycle and were not in pursuit at the time of the crash. 

    LAPD said the license plate came back as stolen.  (FOX 11)

    The incident took place in LA's West Hills neighborhood.  (FOX 11)

    The fire department responding to the scene to treat two people fore injuries, LAPD said.  (FOX 11)

The horrific crash was caught on video by FOX 11. The driver can be seen whizzing down a street in the Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hills just after 1 p.m.

The driver speeds past other cars and, at one point, appears to be standing up while driving. 

As the driver approaches the intersection of Roscoe Blvd. and Fallbrook Ave, the motorcycle slams into another vehicle and can be seen flying through the air. 

FOX 11 reported that the driver died, but this was not independently confirmed by LAPD. The LA Fire Department said the driver was "determined dead on scene." The driver’s identity has not been released. 

LAPD’s Devonshire Division and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene. LAPD told Fox News that two other people were injured, but the extent of those injuries was not clear. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

