Husband of Los Angeles model found dead says his wife and her now-hospitalized friend were drugged

The husband of a 24-year-old model who was dropped off at a Los Angeles-area hospital over the weekend and was later pronounced dead told Fox News that he suspects his wife and her friend, who remains hospitalized, were drugged after a night out of partying.

Christy Giles was with Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer from Mexico, and another friend on Nov. 12 at a warehouse party before moving on to a club near East Los Angeles. The third woman opted not to attend the second round of partying.

At some point, Cabrales-Arzola met a guy and they were supposed to go to a party in the Hollywood Hills, Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told Fox News.

"Her friends were expecting her to arrive there but for some reason they ended up at this guy's house and they never left alive," said Cilliers, who said he was visiting his father in San Francisco at the time of the incident.

Around 12 hours after the women were last seen, Giles' lifeless body was left on the sidewalk of a Culver City hospital and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Two hours later, Cabrales-Arzola was taken to another hospital in Los Angeles, Cilliers said.

Giles' loved ones allege that three men dressed in black and wearing masks dumped her on the street from a vehicle with no license plates. Cilliers said the car that dropped off the women was registered to the person who lived at the home where his wife and friend had gone.

Cabrales-Arzola remains "on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery," according to a GoFundMe set up by Cilliers. He said heroin was found in her system.

He said both women would never take the drug voluntarily.

"One-hundred percent they were drugged," he said.

Cilliers said his wife was a recreational drug user but would never use heroin or any other hard drug.

During their time in the home, Giles texted Cabrales-Arzola: "Let's get out of here. Let's leave," Cilliers said. Cabrales-Arzola replied that she was calling an Uber, which was supposed to arrive in ten minutes, he said.

"That was the last time Christy read or sent a text message," he said. "Somebody else had text messaged her that was expecting to see her at an after-party a few minutes later... and that message was never read. My wife keeps her read receipts on so we know for a fact that message didn't get read."

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News that a woman was dropped off at a hospital and pronounced dead but would not confirm the name of the person. A police spokesman had no other details.

Giles was raised in Mount Olive, Alabama, and modeling agents discovered her at a shopping mall, Cilliers said. She spent time modeling in London, Miami, Peru, and other locations. The pair met at an art gallery in Los Angeles and married months later, he said.

"We had our first date on Valentine's Days in 2019," he said. "It was a really fast and intense relationship. We were both so madly in love with each other and marriage just felt like the right to do."