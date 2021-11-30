Woman allegedly runs on LAX tarmac in attempt to wave down plane

A woman has been taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport after she reportedly ran down onto the tarmac in hopes of getting the attention of a Southwest Airlines plane.

The incident Monday night was documented in a series of tweets by Tezlyn Figaro.

"Wow, I'm sitting here at [LAX] and this white young lady runs out the door and on the tarmac trying to wave a plane down. It seems like it took the police forever to get here," Figaro tweeted .

Videos posted on her Twitter account purportedly show a man restraining the woman as she tries to get near the plane and its engine, while runway workers in reflective vests look on.

A separate video later shows the woman standing in the presence of law enforcement while an officer combs through her belongings.

Figaro said a firefighter was brought to the scene for medical attention, but the Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association union took issue with another one of her tweets claiming that if the woman on the tarmac "were Black, she would be shot (with no questions asked)."

"Stop Interjecting things that just aren’t present or true," the LAXPD Union Twitter account said in response to the claim. "[Los Angeles Airport Police] officers responded within minutes of the call. Woman experiencing a mental health crisis.

"Officers acted professionally placing her in custody and later transported her for a mental evaluation. #DoBetter," it added.

"Was this suppose to be damage control? The BETTER response would have been ‘we always attempt to respond professional and hope that other law enforcement agencies follow our lead but instead you refuse to see any other viewpoint but your own which proves my point so no YOU #DoBetter," Figaro replied .

"No damage control, only damaging thing here is your inability to see past your own biased view of the world," the union responded. "Rather than stirring the pot with hyperbolic comments based upon anecdotal rhetoric how about you witness a person in distress that needed help."

The woman in the video has not been publicly identified and it’s not immediately clear if she is facing charges yet.