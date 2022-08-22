LA-area business bans wearing masks after string of robberies by masked thieves: 'Enough is enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles store banned customers from wearing masks inside the establishment, citing "daily" escalations in crime and the inability to identify criminals after recent robberies.

Fraser Ross, owner of Kitson Los Angeles, said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that thieves wear masks, hats and hoodies to hide their identities.

"In a lineup, we'd never be able to identify them," he told host Katie Pavlich. "The cameras in the store can’t identify them. The security guard in front of the store can’t identify them."

Ross said he’s fed up with masking after employees were threatened by thieves. He said he was choked and pepper-sprayed inside the store during one incident.

While there is not currently a universal mask mandate in LA County, the local Public Health Department still requires masks in "high-risk settings" and strongly recommends masks in most indoor settings.

"Enough is enough," Ross said. "We’re not going to listen to Barbara Ferrer, the health director."

Ross said his business now spends $150,000 per year for security in an effort to deter criminals.

He pointed to celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, who pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death, as the "real root of the cause" of the rising crime.

"We need the A-list people in this town to realize how bad it is and go to government officials and say, ‘we need to curtail this,’" Ross said.

As for customers who would like to be masked, Ross said his store is providing alternative shopping experiences.

He said he now offers private shopping 30 minutes before the store opens and 30 minutes after the store closes for those who would like to wear a mask. Curbside pickup and online shopping are also available.

But during regular hours, customers are required to remove masks for the safety of employees and the security of the business.

"We’ve got to protect the assets of the company and our staff now," he said.