Los Angeles hospital stabbing suspect identified, charged with attempted murder

The man who allegedly stabbed two nurses and a doctor on Friday in Los Angeles has been identified and charged with attempted murder.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was arrested after the alleged stabbings at Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Amirsoleymani appeared to have sustained self-inflicted wounds, according to the report.

After the stabbings, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a room and was in police custody by 8:30 p.m. PT.

According to the report, two out of the three people have been released from the hospital. A third person is in stable condition.

Amirsoleymani's bail is set at $3 million, according to the report.

The victims were taken to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center," a statement from Dignity Health Northridge Hospital states. "All three patients are currently listed in stable condition.