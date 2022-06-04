Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles hospital stabbing suspect identified, charged with attempted murder

A Los Angeles hospital doctor and two nurses were stabbed by a suspect now identified as 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who allegedly stabbed two nurses and a doctor on Friday in Los Angeles has been identified and charged with attempted murder.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was arrested after the alleged stabbings at Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Amirsoleymani appeared to have sustained self-inflicted wounds, according to the report.

After the stabbings, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a room and was in police custody by 8:30 p.m. PT. 

LOS ANGELES HOSPITAL STABBING LEAVES AT LEAST 3 INJURED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, POLICE SAY

Los Angeles police responded Friday to a hospital amid reports of a stabbing inside. 

Los Angeles police responded Friday to a hospital amid reports of a stabbing inside.  (KTTV)

According to the report, two out of the three people have been released from the hospital. A third person is in stable condition.

Amirsoleymani's bail is set at $3 million, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victims were taken to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center," a statement from Dignity Health Northridge Hospital states. "All three patients are currently listed in stable condition.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.