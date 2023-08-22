Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Los Angeles hospital evacuates critical patients amid power outage after Tropical Storm Hilary's rainfall

Over 200 other patients receiving care at specialty care center were actively being transferred

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGERS SCREAM AS PLANE MAKES HARD LANDING AMID TROPICAL STORM HILARY: 'SPARKS OUTSIDE'

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

CA Fox News graphic

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a power outage at a hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities. (Fox News)

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn't respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP