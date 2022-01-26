Los Angeles police pursuit of stolen vehicle prompts school lockdown, police say

Los Angeles police on Wednesday were in a standoff with a suspect who was refusing to come out of an allegedly stolen vehicle and at least one school was placed on lockdown, police said.

Officers were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in South L.A. around 11 a.m., an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News. A pursuit ensued and the suspect was stopped at 59th Street and Budlong Avenue.

At least one school, John Muir Middle School, was placed on lockdown, police said.

Other schools – Budlong Elementary and Parks Huerta Early Education Center – were also put on lockdown, FOX 11 of Los Angeles was reporting.

Earlier, two schools in Hollywood were temporarily placed on lockdown after an armed suspect barricaded inside a tent in the area of Selma Avenue and McCadden Place.

LAPD told Fox News the situation has since been resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.