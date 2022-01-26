Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles police pursuit of stolen vehicle prompts school lockdown, police say

A suspect was reportedly refusing to come out of an allegedly stolen vehicle

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles police on Wednesday were in a standoff with a suspect who was refusing to come out of an allegedly stolen vehicle and at least one school was placed on lockdown, police said. 

Officers were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in South L.A. around 11 a.m., an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News. A pursuit ensued and the suspect was stopped at 59th Street and Budlong Avenue. 

    Los Angeles police dealing with armed barricade situation

    Los Angeles police dealing with armed barricade situation

At least one school, John Muir Middle School, was placed on lockdown, police said. 

Other schools – Budlong Elementary and Parks Huerta Early Education Center – were also put on lockdown, FOX 11 of Los Angeles was reporting.

Earlier, two schools in Hollywood were temporarily placed on lockdown after an armed suspect barricaded inside a tent in the area of Selma Avenue and McCadden Place. 

LAPD told Fox News the situation has since been resolved. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

