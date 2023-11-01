Los Angeles high school on lockdown after students stabbed

A fight at a Los Angeles high school left four students injured on Wednesday morning, including two students who were stabbed, officials said.

The stabbing happened at Van Nuys High School at around 10:54 a.m., according to FOX 11.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that two students were injured after an individual pulled out an unidentified weapon. Two additional students were also injured as a result of a fight involving 11 students.

Carvalho said during a press conference that three students were detained after the fight.

The school was placed under a lockdown in order to stabilize conditions, the superintendent said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement on X that the school will remain on lockdown until law enforcement gives an "all-clear."

"All appropriate procedures were implemented according to District policy. In addition, our staff is well trained and regularly reviews all emergency procedures. We will continue to keep you informed throughout this process," the district said.