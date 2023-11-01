Elderly Walmart shopper punched in Florida, deputies looking for suspect

Deputies in Florida are looking for a man who punched an elderly man leaving a Walmart in early October.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release on Oct. 25 that the agency is searching for a man who was caught on camera punching an elderly man in the face at a Lauderdale Lakes, Florida Walmart on Oct. 11 just before 10 a.m.

Surveillance video from the Walmart shows an elderly man with a shopping bag leaving the store when the attacker punched him twice in the face.

According to detectives, the suspect didn't steal anything from the elderly man.

Officials say the man didn't know the attacker and didn't have any communication with him before the incident.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The attacker is described as a "tall, thin male wearing a navy sweater with grey lettering on the front, black pants and flip flops."

People with information about the incident are asked to contact 954-321-4238.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment.