Florida

Elderly Walmart shopper punched in Florida, deputies looking for suspect

The elderly man shopping at Walmart sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack, Florida officials say

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Deputies in Florida are looking for a man who punched an elderly man who was leaving a Walmart in early October, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 25.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release on Oct. 25 that the agency is searching for a man who was caught on camera punching an elderly man in the face at a Lauderdale Lakes, Florida Walmart on Oct. 11 just before 10 a.m.

Surveillance video from the Walmart shows an elderly man with a shopping bag leaving the store when the attacker punched him twice in the face.

According to detectives, the suspect didn't steal anything from the elderly man.

An elderly man is seen on surveillance video being punched

Deputies in Florida are looking for a man who punched an elderly man who was leaving a Walmart in early October, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 25.

Officials say the man didn't know the attacker and didn't have any communication with him before the incident. 

The elderly man sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Elderly Walmart shopper in Florida seen entering a store before he was attacked

Deputies in Florida are looking for a man who punched an elderly man who was leaving a Walmart in early October, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 25.

The attacker is described as a "tall, thin male wearing a navy sweater with grey lettering on the front, black pants and flip flops."

Police are looking for the suspect pictured in an attack at a Walmart

Deputies in Florida are looking for a man who punched an elderly man who was leaving a Walmart in early October, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 25.

People with information about the incident are asked to contact 954-321-4238.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.