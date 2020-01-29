More than 300 firefighters respond to 'suspicious' blaze at 25-story Los Angeles apartment building

Residents of a 25-story Los Angeles residential building -- some in bathrobes, on the roof, and even one scaling the side of the building -- tried to escape flames and clouds of smoke Wednesday morning as more than 300 firefighters responded to the blaze.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at the Barrington Plaza apartment building in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the city’s west side. It was fully out by 10 a.m., officials said.

Two people were hospitalized. Six others suffered smoke inhalation. A 3-month-old infant was among those affected.

CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER FINDS DEAD WOMAN INSIDE HOUSE, BOMB THREAT WRITTEN ON WALL: POLICE

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said an arson team was at the scene and the fire was deemed “suspicious.”

Helicopters rescued residents from the roof of the building, Terrazas said at a press conference. Initial reports that some residents jumped from the building were false. A large inflatable bag was set up on the ground on one side of the building. The person seen scaling the side of the building was going to jump but firefighters intervened, Terrazas said.

The fire originated on the sixth floor, then spread to the fifth, seventh and eighth floors. Firefighters were going door to door to check on residents, but further evacuations may be necessary. The Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office and the Santa Monica Fire Department were also on the scene, a press release said.

The building did not have a sprinkler system, officials said. The Los Angeles Times reported after a 2013 fire at the same building that because it was built 52 years ago it wasn’t required to have one under state regulations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier the same morning, a windswept blaze damaged a 26-story office building three blocks away. About 50 people were evacuated from that building, where damage was mostly confined to the first and second floors, according to The Associated Press.

That fire was first reported about 2:45 a.m., KNBC reported. The blaze was put out by 4 a.m. local time, the LAFD said in a press release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.