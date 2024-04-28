Los Angeles County deputy dies following medical emergency at station, sheriff's department says

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy died after he became unresponsive at a station Saturday afternoon.

The South Los Angeles station requested an ambulance at around 4 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive deputy, the sheriff's department said, according to Fox 11.

The deputy was pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.

LOS ANGELES SUSPECT WHO 'TARGETED' MAYOR'S HOUSE HAD TROUBLED PAST, DAD SAYS

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have not released the deputy's identity.

A procession was held from the South Los Angeles station to the coroner's office.