Los Angeles

Los Angeles County deputy dies following medical emergency at station, sheriff's department says

The deputy's cause of death is unknown

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy died after he became unresponsive at a station Saturday afternoon.

The South Los Angeles station requested an ambulance at around 4 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive deputy, the sheriff's department said, according to Fox 11.

The deputy was pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.

Los Angeles County Sheriff squad car

The deputy's cause of death is unknown.

Officials have not released the deputy's identity.

A procession was held from the South Los Angeles station to the coroner's office.