Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas

Brayden Medina was able to walk out of the hospital on his own

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A nine-year-old Los Angeles boy who was stabbed at a Target store by a homeless man last month was released from the hospital just before Christmas.

Brayden Medina was able to walk out of the hospital on his own on Friday. He had been in the hospital since a homeless man wielding a butcher knife taken from the store’s kitchen section stabbed him in the back on November 15. The homeless man had also stabbed a 25-year-old woman.

The man grabbed the knife and threatened to kill the boy before stabbing him and the other woman, according to Los Angeles Police. The boy attempted to walk away before the man stabbed him.

LA TO MOVE THE HOMELESS OFF STREETS AND INTO HOTELS, MOTELS IN NEW PROGRAM

After the two attacks, the suspect was shot and killed by the store’s security guard.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. E. Morales posted a video on Twitter showing the boy exiting the hospital and walking toward a police cruiser as his family followed carrying balloons.

"Holiday Wishes come true," Morales wrote in the tweet. "Today Central Area granted the wish for B. Medina who was the victim of a brutal crime over 1 month ago at Target." 

"He was able to walk on his own and be home for the Holidays with his family," she continued.

The woman who was attacked in the store has been thanked by the boy's family for attempting to intervene when he was attacked.

MEMORIAL SERVICE HELD FOR LOS ANGELES HOMELESS PEOPLE WHO DIED ON THE STREETS

"It's been said that the 25-year-old woman who was stabbed in the chest intervened to save my cousin’s life. God bless her soul," Medina's cousin Lizzete Molina wrote on a GoFundMe page asking for donations to support the boy’s recovery. "My prayers go out to her and my heart to her family."