Los Angeles airport terminal evacuated after possible carbon dioxide leak sickens at least 4: report

At least 1 person in 'grave condition' at LAX, Los Angeles fire officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Los Angeles International Airport evacuated a terminal on Monday after a possible carbon dioxide leak sickened at least four people, including one person in "grave condition," officials said.

Terminal 8, utilized by United Airlines, was cleared of all passengers around 8 a.m. local time as firefighters investigated the apparent leak, the airport said.

Three people were in mild distress and one in "grave condition" due to the leak, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Fire officials said no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified.

Los Angeles firefighters were investigating a possible carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters were investigating a possible carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning. (iStock)

No updates on the conditions of those affected by the apparent gas leak were immediately available.

Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 8 were brought to Terminal 7 for screening, the airport said.

United flights arriving at the airport were being held at their origin airport as firefighters investigated the unspecified leak, according to airport officials. The airport advised all passengers to contact their airline for specific flight information.

Terminal 8 and United Airlines was the only facility impacted by the hazmat investigation, the airline said.

While officials have not stated where the gas leaked from, local reports say it appears to have taken place during construction work and affected construction workers.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.