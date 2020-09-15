High school student suspended rest of school year after protesting remote learning

A Long Island student who was arrested last week for trying to attend in-person classes during remote learning was suspended Tuesday.

William Floyd High School said 17-year-old Maverick Stow, a senior at the school, is suspended through next June and will not be allowed on the grounds for anything, including the prom and graduation. He'll still be able to learn remotely.

"This determination was made by an impartial hearing officer at a superintendent’s hearing attended by Mr. Stow’s legal counsel, as well as attorneys representing the district," the school district said in a statement Monday.

"The written determination of the hearing officer was made after an exhaustive hearing at which numerous witnesses testified to Mr. Stow’s repeated insubordination and disruption despite being given multiple opportunities to avoid suspension."

Stow's school implemented hybrid learning, two days of in-person classes and three days of remote learning, to comply with coronavirus guidelines. Stow protested by trying to attend school for in-person classes every day.

Stow's mother told Fox News that someone delivered a letter from the principal Tuesday informing them of the suspension.

The school said if Stow "abides by the suspension and is a student in good standing," then his suspension could be reinstated for in-person classes.

Stow originally was suspended for five days last Tuesday for attending school on his assigned remote-learning day. Then last Thursday, he was arrested "for criminal trespassing for unlawfully entering school grounds" when he again tried to enter the school.

The school said that if Stow continued to try to go to school, then it would have to shut down all in-person classes and move to full remote learning. One of Stow's classmates, Emilia Brandimarte, then started a petition to condemn Stow's actions.

"Maverick Stow’s egotistical spectacle does not get to speak for what student activism looks like at William Floyd," the petition says. "We condemn Stow’s actions and are embarrassed to be represented by him in any way. We do not believe that we should be deprived of our two days of in-person learning because of the actions of a single student."

On Monday, Stow said because the school threatened to shut down in-person classes for everyone, he would no longer try to enter the school on remote-learning days. He said he would attend school on his permitted in-person learning days.

"However, seeing as ALL STUDENTS are still not attending school for 5 days per week, I do intend to make my voice heard," Stow said in a statement Monday. "I, along with any supporters of this cause who believe that students should have in person learning 5 days a week as well as extracurricular activities and sports, will continue to peacefully protest off school property, and during school hours."

The school also wants to have in-person classes five days a week for all students, but is trying to follow current coronavirus guidelines.

"Mr. Stow’s rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,799 students; they should not have to come to school to witness this circus atmosphere each day," the school said last Thursday. "Most of our in-person classes at the high school are at maximum capacity according to the square footage of each classroom. It is just not possible to have all of our students back under the current social distancing regulations."