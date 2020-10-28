Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Philadelphia businesses targeted by 1,000 looters during second night of protests

Businesses ransacked night after death of Walter Wallace; Aishah Hasnie reports live from Philadelphia.

A second consecutive night of unrest in Philadelphia on Tuesday saw upwards of 1,000 looters reportedly targeting businesses in the city.

The looting and unrest were prompted by the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man who was armed with a knife before being shot by officers, authorities said.

Videos on social media showed stores in disarray as looters grabbed various items from shelves and left.

