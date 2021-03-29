Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trial begins today

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd, is set to begin today. 

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin appeared on video pressing his knee to the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 last year. The medical examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide – although he also said he found a "pretty high" level of fentanyl in his system.

The case quickly prompted nationwide protests over racial justice and left-wing calls to "defund the police," and more protests in October after Chauvin was released on $1 million bond.

FAST FACTS

    • Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday
    • Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter

Chauvin, 44, spent 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department and racked up multiple medals for bravery as well as 17 civilian complaints against him.

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week.

