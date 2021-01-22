Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Biden urged to condemn Portland, Seattle rioting

Biden as of Thursday evening had not commented on the protests

Antifa militants cause destruction in protest of Biden inauguration

Journalist Nancy Rommelmann reacts to anti-fascist protesters rampaging through Portland, Seattle on 'FOX News Primetime'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Thursday night called on President Biden to condemn Inauguration Day protests that turned into violent riots in Portland and Seattle.

More than a dozen people were arrested in the two Pacific Northwest cities, according to police reports Thursday, after demonstrators angry over Biden's election targeted government buildings and the Oregon Democratic Party building in Portland.

Biden as of Thursday evening had not commented on the protests.

