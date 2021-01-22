LIVE UPDATES: Biden urged to condemn Portland, Seattle rioting

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Thursday night called on President Biden to condemn Inauguration Day protests that turned into violent riots in Portland and Seattle.

More than a dozen people were arrested in the two Pacific Northwest cities, according to police reports Thursday, after demonstrators angry over Biden's election targeted government buildings and the Oregon Democratic Party building in Portland.

Biden as of Thursday evening had not commented on the protests.

