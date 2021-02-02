Live-streamed California double-murder victims include girl, 15, and fiancée of suspect, reports say

New details have emerged in the California double-murder involving a man who allegedly showed the bodies of his two female victims in a video live-streamed on Instagram, including that one of them was only 15 years old, according to local reports.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, is accused of killing the teenager and another victim -- his 27-year-old fiancée -- and allegedly showing the victims during a 36-minute video that he shared to Instagram, according to KOVR-TV and local affiliate FOX40.

Vacaville Police Department officials have not released the names of the victims, but Enyaw Taylor-Theberge told KOVR her daughter, Savannah Theberge, was the elder of the victims. Taylor-Theberge said Savannah had told them that she and Weber had gotten engaged just a week before Savannah was murdered.

The grieving mother said her daughter and Weber had been involved in the past "and it was a bad experience," according to the report.

"She was a good girl and this was somebody that manipulated her and took advantage of her. She was not a drug addict street person," Taylor-Theberge said.

Savannah leaves behind a 4-year-old son, the outlet reported.

A Vacaville Police Department spokesperson could not immediately be reached by Fox News for comment and confirmation.

"He was messing with two dead bodies. Just saying, 'They set me up,'" neighbor Stewart Mixon told FOX40 of the live-streamed footage. "It's graphic and disturbing. It made me sick to my stomach for sure."

Vacaville Police received a call shortly before 12:45 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said she believed someone was possibly armed inside an apartment at the Rocky Hill Veterans Housing, the department said. The housing project for veterans is located roughly 34 miles south of Sacramento.

"She stated the man had live-streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment," police said. "The video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor -- not moving."

Officers arrived to find Weber had barricaded himself and would not cooperate with authorities or respond to negotiation attempts, police said. Officials evacuated the other apartments and later forced their way in to find the Weber hiding, officials said. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. after struggling with police, who ultimately Tasered him, officials said.

Weber, a Sacramento resident, was also wanted for multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery, police said.