At least two reported victims with gunshot wounds at Valley Fair Mall in California on Black Friday: police

Police reported that at least two victims with gunshot wounds have been transported to a local hospital after an active shooter at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, California appeared to take advantage of the Black Friday crowds.



"Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose," the San Jose Police Department wrote on X. "Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds."

Shoppers have shared photos and video across social media of themselves barricading in department stores and sharing real-time updates.



It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody at this time.



San Jose Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

