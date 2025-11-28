Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

At least two reported victims with gunshot wounds at Valley Fair Mall in California on Black Friday: police

Police report that two victims with gunshot wounds have been transferred to a local hospital

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Police reported that at least two victims with gunshot wounds have been transported to a local hospital after an active shooter at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, California appeared to take advantage of the Black Friday crowds.

"Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose," the San Jose Police Department wrote on X. "Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds."

BLACK FRIDAY THEFT THREAT TURNS HOLIDAY WEEKEND INTO SHOPLIFTERS' 'SUPER BOWL': FORMER DETECTIVE

Split image of shoppers hiding in a store in the Valley Fair Mall

Shoppers hide in a store in the Valley Fair Mall as police investigate reports of an active shooter on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (@avgpearfarmer/X)

Shoppers have shared photos and video across social media of themselves barricading in department stores and sharing real-time updates.

It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody at this time.

San Jose Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
 

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
