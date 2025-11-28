At least two reported victims with gunshot wounds at Valley Fair Mall in California on Black Friday: police

Police reported that at least two victims with gunshot wounds have been transported to a local hospital after an active shooter at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, California appeared to take advantage of the Black Friday crowds.
"Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose," the San Jose Police Department wrote on X. "Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds."
BLACK FRIDAY THEFT THREAT TURNS HOLIDAY WEEKEND INTO SHOPLIFTERS' 'SUPER BOWL': FORMER DETECTIVE
Shoppers have shared photos and video across social media of themselves barricading in department stores and sharing real-time updates.
It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody at this time.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
San Jose Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.