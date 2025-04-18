Leaders in AOC's Red Light district call on Kash Patel to crush 'worsening' gang crime and prostitution

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., privately jets across the nation for her "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, residents in her Queens constituency have been calling on the FBI and the DEAto help them crack down on the illegal sex workers and drug dealers that they say have turned their neighborhood into a festering "gangland."

Last week, local leaders, including a former Democrat state senator, wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel urging him to unleash agents to quell the raging problem along Roosevelt Avenue – a 2-mile commercial strip which has been likened to both a Third World Country and a Red-Light district – where scantily-clad women on sidewalks soliciting sex is commonplace.

They also claim the ruthless 18th Street Gang has taken over illegal operations there, filling the void of other gangs like with Tren de Aragua after a massive police operation saw hundreds of people arrested.

That police crackdown, which started in October and was labeled "Operation Restore Roosevelt," saw hundreds of city and state troopers descend on the neighborhood. The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the clampdown has resulted in a 37% year-to-date drop in crime in our Roosevelt Avenue zone with more than 1,800 arrests and more than 15,000 summonses.

Residents and local activists heaped praise on New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he spearheaded the aggressive 90-day police blitz.

But locals say the blitz was short-lived and bars have been turned into makeshift brothels where a dance can easily be negotiated into sex in dingy rooms downstairs. Many of the sex workers are migrants, the leaders said.

"The NYPD’s Operation Restore Roosevelt did lead to arrests, but our street sources say the gangs replaced their foot soldiers within days," said the advocates, who include former Democrat state Senator Hiram Monserrate.

"The money never stopped moving, the dance floors stayed open, and the prostitutes came back in full force. This isn’t just a Queens problem, it’s a blueprint for how gangs, cartels, and traffickers can take over a community in plain sight."

They said that the gangs have turned the two-mile seedy strip into a "well-oiled criminal machine" using Roosevelt Avenue as its marketplace. "Roosevelt Avenue doesn’t just have a gang problem. It has become gangland."

The NYPD did not confirm the locals' claims about gangs operating in the area.

Monserrate and the two groups — Restore Roosevelt Ave. and Neighbors of the American Triangle — called on Patel to investigate the "ever-worsening situation" they face.

They write that the 18th Street gang have tagged their gang insignia around the area marking their territory.

Monserrate said that the gangs are involved in all sorts of serious crimes, including human and drug trafficking, illegal gun sales, identity theft and distributing fake Green Cards, as well as violent crimes. His sources have identified at least 20 brothels in the area, some of which operate near schools.

He said that crime in general is still plaguing the area. Earlier this week, a man was fatally stabbed when he tried to stop a violent thief from stealing his bike steps from a local subway station, police said.

Monserrate shared a video with Fox News Digital with what he said were 23 alleged sex workers on one block.

In September, Fox News Digital cameras recorded a line of no less than 19 alleged sex workers on one block along Roosevelt Avenue with at least seven more on the next block. One woman was witnessed soliciting sex for $60.

Cortez has yet to respond to multiple Fox News Digital requests for comment regarding the situation along Roosevelt Avenue. She is scheduled to hold a town hall in the neighborhood on Saturday.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., whose district also includes the neighborhood, told Fox News Digital that she is closely engaged with the NYPD’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety and quality of life in the area.

"I have confidence in the NYPD’s commitment and capability to address these challenges, and I commend their sustained presence and work in the community," Meng said.

"As the top Democrat on the Appropriations subcommittee responsible for funding for law enforcement agencies such as the NYPD and FBI, I will continue to advocate for the resources they need to protect residents in Queens."

