Lead detective in Trayvon Martin case reassigned

Sanford police say the lead detective in the Trayvon Martin case has been reassigned to the patrol division at his request.

Christopher Serino recommended after his initial investigation that George Zimmerman be charged with manslaughter in the unarmed teenager's Feb. 26 shooting death. The 28-year-old neighborhood watch volunteer told police he feared for his life during the fight in which Martin slammed his head against the ground.

Zimmerman cited Florida's "stand your ground" law that gives wide latitude to people defending themselves. More than a month later after a nationwide outcry, Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

The police statement says Serino made the reassignment decision "of his own volition." He will begin his new assignment in July. He did not have a listed number.