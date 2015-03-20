Expand / Collapse search
Lawyers for ex-New England Patriot Hernandez seeking to have evidence tossed in murder case

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, former NFL football player Aaron Hernandez watches during a hearing in Bristol County Superior Court, in Fall River, Mass. A judge is hearing arguments, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, on a bid by Hernandez's lawyers to have additional evidence in a murder case against him thrown out. (AP Photo/CJ Gunther, Pool, File)

FALL RIVER, Mass. – A judge is hearing arguments on a bid by lawyers for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez to have additional evidence in a murder case against him thrown out.

The hearing is underway in Fall River Superior Court. Defense attorneys want to suppress evidence from Hernandez's cellphone, which they say was illegally seized and searched. Prosecutors say they had a warrant for the phone and that it was turned over by Hernandez's lawyers without objection.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player from Boston who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

An assistant district attorney working at the time Lloyd's body was found was being questioned Tuesday about the events leading up to the phone being turned over to law enforcement.