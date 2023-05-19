Lawyer for Florida woman charged in death of husband buried underneath concrete say teen confessed to killing

An attorney for a Florida woman accused of killing her husband, who was found buried under a concrete slab, said a teenage girl has confessed to the 2015 murder.

Laurie Shaver, who moved on with another man following her husband's death, was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of second-degree homicide and accessory after the fact in the death of Michael Shaver, a Disney World mechanic.

She was released to await trial.

Shaver's arrest came three years after deputies dug under the fire pit of their Clermont home, and found her husband's remains in 2018, three years after he disappeared.

Investigators determined Michael Shaver, 36, had been shot once in the head.

At the time, she was dating Travis Filmer, the father of her two youngest children, according to the station. The girl who allegedly confessed to the killing would have been 7 years old at the time of the murder, FOX Orlando reported.

Shaver's defense attorney filed a motion on May 4 for an evaluation of the girl, now 14.

They said the girl has said multiple times that she wants to testify, but that prosecutors have argued against it.

