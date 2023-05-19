Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Lawyer for Florida woman charged in death of husband buried underneath concrete say teen confessed to killing

Laurie Shaver faces multiple charges in the death of Michael Shaver, whose remains were found in 2018 under a concrete slab

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Florida parents face charges after allegedly leaving children in hot car Video

Florida parents face charges after allegedly leaving children in hot car

Holmes County Sheriff details the arrest of Kathreen Adams and Christopher McLean during a press conference. (Credit: Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

An attorney for a Florida woman accused of killing her husband, who was found buried under a concrete slab, said a teenage girl has confessed to the 2015 murder. 

Laurie Shaver, who moved on with another man following her husband's death, was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of second-degree homicide and accessory after the fact in the death of Michael Shaver, a Disney World mechanic. 

She was released to await trial. 

FLORIDA MAN WHO VANISHED IN 2015 REPORTED MISSING TWO WEEKS AGO

Laurie Shaver mugshot

Laurie Shaver was accused in 2018 of fatally shooting her husband and burying his body in 2015. Her lawyer said a teenage girl has confessed to the killing.  (Lake County Sheriff)

Shaver's arrest came three years after deputies dug under the fire pit of their Clermont home, and found her husband's remains in 2018, three years after he disappeared. 

Investigators determined Michael Shaver, 36, had been shot once in the head.

At the time, she was dating Travis Filmer, the father of her two youngest children, according to the station. The girl who allegedly confessed to the killing would have been 7 years old at the time of the murder, FOX Orlando reported. 

Michael Shaver headshot

Michael Shaver who was a Disney World mechanic disappeared in Florida in 2015. His body was found three years late. (Lake County Sheriff)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shaver's defense attorney filed a motion on May 4 for an evaluation of the girl, now 14. 

They said the girl has said multiple times that she wants to testify, but that prosecutors have argued against it. 

Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.