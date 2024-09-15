Lawmakers, family react after learning Trump safe following 'gunshots in his vicinity'

News that former President Trump was safe after gunshots rang out nearby as he played at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach had lawmakers, family and others reacting to the news.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired at Trump, but Secret Service agents swarmed the former president and rushed him to safety at the club's fifth hole. Steven Cheung from the Trump Campaign communications team issued a statement after the event.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Cheung said.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., responded, saying, "Again folks!" It was a grim allusion to the attempted assassination of Trump on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

TRUMP SAFE AFTER ‘GUNSHOTS IN HIS VICINITY,’ CAMPAIGN SAYS

"SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida," the younger Trump said. "An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement."

Trump Jr. also said a suspect had reportedly been apprehended.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., retweeted a post from the Trump War Room about the safety of the former president.

ABC DEBATE MODERATORS SPARK FURY FOR AGGRESSIVE FACT-CHECKING OF TRUMP, EASY TREATMENT OF HARRIS

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known," Graham said. "He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

The White House also issued a statement about the situation.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing," the statement read. "They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."