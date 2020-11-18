Laura Ingraham: Liberals want to ‘shame you’ for spending Thanksgiving with family

Democrat state leaders aren't going to let the holiday season intefere with their attempt to reach in to every single part of your life during the coronavirus pandemic, Laura Ingraham, the host of “The Ingraham Angle” said on Tuesday.

“Liberals who worship at the altar of [Dr. Anthony] Fauci have no problem reaching into your homes and demanding that you behave in a certain way,” she said. “Socializing with people outside of your immediate cohort or family or your bubble is verboten. And if you had Thanksgiving plans, they want to shame you into canceling them.”

She pointed to new restrictions popping up in blue states across the country, including in Illinios, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, suggested that Thanksgiving dinner should be served over Zoom.

“Blue state governors loved the power that came with the first lockdowns last spring,” she said. “And they seem, once again, to relish the prospect of controlling our most intimate choices.”

“If you don’t have curtains or blinds on your dining room window, you may want to get some before Thanksgiving,” she said. “Now why? Because you are not capable of making your own risk assessments. The government must make them for you.”

Ingraham said these efforts to tighten control over American lifestyle, and, eventually, the virus, is just the beginnig of the Democrats’ inevitable lockdowns with Joe Biden in office. Even though, she explained, a nationwide shutdown proved to not be effective the first time.

“The virus is a terrible tragedy but unfortunately one that we’re going to have to learn to live with, using smart, narrowly-tailored, simple health measures,” she said.