Las Vegas special needs student returns home with swastika etched on back, parents file legal complaint

Months after a Jewish boy with special needs had a swastika carved into his back, allegedly by fellow students from his high school in Las Vegas, a nonprofit and attorneys Thursday filed a legal complaint against the school district, including state and federal civil rights violations.

According to The Lawfare Project, a pro-Israel and Jewish nonprofit legal service, the 17-year-old student attended Clark High School and was attacked in March.

The 17-year-old student has autism, is nonverbal, uses a service dog and has a full-time staffer shadowing him, according to the nonprofit.

When the student returned home, his mother said that, to her astonishment, she found a swastika scratched into his back.

A photo from the civil rights organization showed a thinly etched swastika, widely recognized as a symbol of the German Nazi Party, on the young boy's back.

The unidentified mother said that since her son is nonverbal, he cannot communicate what happened.

Following the attack, the mother pulled her son out of the public high school after she "deemed it unsafe" for her son.

The perpetrators are still at large, the nonprofit said.

"There is an appalling pattern of discriminatory conduct within the Clark County School District (CCSD) that cannot be tolerated any longer," said Hillary Freeman. "It is time for CCSD to step up and ensure that all students are safe and receiving equal access to their education."

The Lawfare Project said a complaint was filed Thursday with the Nevada Department of Special Education alleging state and federal civil rights violations on behalf of the student.

The family retained the Lawfare Project to represent them, accusing the CCSD of not providing the student with special education support that he was entitled to under state and federal law.

"This horrific act against a defenseless Jewish student is a stark reminder of the deeply rooted issue of antisemitism that persists in our society," Ziporah Reich, director of litigation for the Lawfare Project, said in a statement. "Furthermore, the failure of the Clark County School District to conduct a proper investigation into this incident is evidence of the systemic apathy that exists towards Jews who are targeted by hate-crimes."

The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.