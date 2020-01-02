Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Las Vegas police release terrifying footage of apparent kidnapping, arrest suspect

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man in connection with a video showing a young woman pleading for help at a stranger’s door before being kidnapped shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

According to ABC News, Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested in Las Vegas and has been charged with kidnapping and domestic battery.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released doorbell footage from a home near Warm Springs Road and I-215 taken around 12:48 a.m. that shows an apparent kidnapping.

An unidentified woman, around 20-30 years old, runs to a house where she bangs on the door and screams for help. Directly behind her, a man around the same age gets out of a white Hyundai Sonata and charges toward her.

He can be seen pulling her from the door and throwing her to the ground before violently kicking her.

“Why would you f---ing do that?” he yells out. “Get in the car! Get in the car!”

Police released the following images from a doorbell video that shows a young woman (left) before being attacked and kidnapped by an unidentified male (right).  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He grabs the woman by her hair and drags her into the vehicle; the two are last seen taking off in the car.

Police report that the woman has been found and is safe. Rodgers was arrested Thursday and is at the Clark County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111.

