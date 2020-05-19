Las Vegas Crossfit gym holds workout protest to fight for reopening of small businesses benched by coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The owners of CrossFit Apollo in Las Vegas, who said they will defy Gov. Steve Sisolak's orders and reopen, are not backing down.

They held a workout protest Monday outside of the gym.

"These are just regular people trying to stay healthy and do that through exercise and it’s a peaceful non-confrontational type protest," said co-owner Monica Cole.

Monica and her son Chad own CrossFit Apollo in the northwest part of the valley. Like most small businesses, they said they're struggling. Chad said they’ve lost at least $60,000 and are in debt to their landlord.

"We need people to realize that this is a reality that’s crushing families, crushing our family, and it’s tough," said Chad.

Nevada in under phase one of reopening, which doesn't allow gyms to reopen, but Monica and Chad plan to anyway.

"We believe we can both be cautious and prosperous. By opening our doors we can keep people safe and we can also keep our gym alive," said Chad.

