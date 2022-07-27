LA's $588M Sixth Street Bridge closes two weeks after opening due to illegal activity: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recently finished $588 million bridge in Los Angeles has been closed just two weeks after it opened due to "illegal activity," according to police officials.

The Sixth Street Bridge opened to the public on July 10, but Tuesday night the Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter to announce the span – which connects the downtown area to the eastern Boyle Heights neighborhood – had been shut down.



"The 6th Street Bridge will be closed until further notice due to illegal activity and public safety concerns," the LAPD said.

The move comes after a series of events involving "questionable activity" shut the bridge down to vehicle traffic, most recently three nights in a row over the weekend, according to a local Fox News outlet.

Car accidents, graffiti, illegal street takeovers and stunts that officials have said were made for social media, prompted LAPD to take action.

Last week a video surfaced on social media depicting a man having his hair cut in the middle of the bridge as traffic drove past in both directions.



A whopping 57 citations on the bridge were handed out over the last four days, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, reported Fox 11.

Ahead of the bridge’s grand opening earlier this month, L.A. City Council member Kevin de León reportedly said the bridge – which was a six-year construction project that cost nearly $600 million – would "rival the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park as iconic images of our city."

Speed bumps and a center median are now expected to be put in place to deter inappropriate behavior on the bridge.

Fencing may also be put up to deter people from scaling the archways, local reports said.

It is unclear when the bridge may reopen.