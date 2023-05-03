‘Large’ snake causes power outage at Virginia intersection during morning rush hour

An eastern rat snake was the culprit behind rush hour traffic in Virginia Monday morning, after the reptile cut power to traffic lights at a busy intersection, authorities said.

The traffic light outage was reported around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive, the Prince William County Police Department said.

When a responding officer and a Virginia Department of Transportation technician opened the electrical box for the traffic signals, the pair noticed a large snake slithering among the wires, the Prince William Times reported.

Animal Control Officer B. White was called to assist Crash Investigator J. Lewton in removing the snake, which was relocated to a safe location.

BEES SWARM ARIZONA FAMILY DURING PHOTO SHOOT, STING MOTHER MORE THAN 75 TIMES AS SHE PROTECTS KIDS

The eastern rat snake is the most common snake found in Virginia, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society. It is nonvenomous and considered harmless.

Officials told the paper that the snake likely entered the box in search of food after they found evidence of a bird’s nest inside.

HUGE ALLIGATOR IN PENNSYLVANIA REMOVED FROM RESIDENTS' BASEMENT: ‘COULD HEAR HIM HISSING’

Once the snake was out of the box, the technician discovered the reptile had wriggled across two breaker switches, which had turned off the power to the traffic lights. The switches were reset, restoring power to the lights.

Traffic had been snarled for about 45 minutes before the traffic lights resumed working, and officers had been conducting traffic, the paper reported.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities reminded motorists to treat traffic signals that have lost power like stop signs and to use extreme caution when proceeding.