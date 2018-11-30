Large Alaska earthquake jolts residents, shakes buildings

A tsunami warning was issued for a portion of Alaska after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked the state on Friday morning, churning up roads and sending office workers running to the streets.

The warning was in effect for Cook Inlet and the Southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska. Police in Alaska's Kodiak island community also have told residents to head to higher ground.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," a post on tsunami.gov stated.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 5 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.



An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

A lawyer who spoke to the Associated Press called it the most "violent" earthquake he's experience in his 20 years in Anchorage.

Hank Graper says he was driving when the quake struck. He first thought his vehicle had a flat tire, then thought it was exploding. He realized it was an earthquake after he saw traffic poles swaying.

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.

Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes due to tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Pacific plate is sliding northwestward and plunges beneath the North American plate in southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4½ minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.