WATCH: LAPD officers tackle suspect to ground at end of wild chase

A man in a stolen vehicle was tackled to the ground by police Wednesday after leading them on a car and foot chase in Los Angeles.

The chase began just before 5:30 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley area of the city, KABC-TV reported.

The man was in a stolen GMC Yukon and sped away from authorities, KABC-TV reported. He appeared to lose control of the vehicle at times.

The suspect abandoned the SUV after hitting a parked car, then crawled out the window and fled on foot, according to video footage. He ran from police and was tackled by two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.