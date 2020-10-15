Expand / Collapse search
Crime
WATCH: LAPD officers tackle suspect to ground at end of wild chase

He led police on a vehicle and foot chase

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
man in a stolen vehicle was tackled to the ground by police Wednesday after leading them on a car and foot chase in Los Angeles

The chase began just before 5:30 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley area of the city, KABC-TV reported. 

The man was in a stolen GMC Yukon and sped away from authorities, KABC-TV reported. He appeared to lose control of the vehicle at times. 

The suspect abandoned the SUV after hitting a parked car, then crawled out the window and fled on foot, according to video footage. He ran from police and was tackled by two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department. 