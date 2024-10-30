Newlywed nurse murder suspect evicted from apartment: report

The neighbor who is being accused of killing Melissa Jubane, a newlywed nurse, has been evicted from their shared Oregon apartment complex by the landlord as he stands trial for her murder.

Attorneys for the apartment complex in Beaverton filed an eviction lawsuit on Oct. 15 against Jonathan Bryce Schubert, 27, and his roommate, demanding they vacate due to an "act which is outrageous in the extreme," according to documents obtained by KGW8.

The lawsuit, filed by Sentinel Real Estate Corporation, does not reveal many details but claims personal injury, substantial damage and an "extremely outrageous act" as potential justification for the eviction. The order also asks to give a 24-hour notice for Schubert to vacate.

Schubert was arrested by Beaverton Police on Sept. 6 and is accused of murdering Jubane, who had been reported missing two days earlier after she did not show up for work at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Officials said that as a result of an extensive investigation, it was determined that Schubert was involved in Jubane's disappearance.

Investigators believe that Jubane was kidnapped and taken from one place to another by Schubert with the intention to cause physical harm, court documents detailed. Schubert is also believed to have caused intentional harm and abuse to Jubane's body after killing her.

Previous court documents obtained by KGW8 stated that Schubert was "deliberately cruel to [the] victim" and used a weapon and "posed a threat of actual violence" which resulted in permanent injury to Jubane prior to her death.

Prosecutors argued that "future efforts to rehabilitate the defendant will not be successful."

The documents also stated that the "degree of harm or loss was significantly greater than typical for such an offense" and that there is a "need" to ensure public safety.

Beaverton police confirmed that the remains of Jubane were found following a three-day search and just two weeks after she tied the knot on Aug. 24 on Oahu in Hawaii with her longtime partner of 10 years, Bryan Llantero, a native of Kalihi, Hawaii.

FOX 12 reported that Schubert worked as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023. However, Schubert was not employed at Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked, Providence said in a statement on Saturday morning.

It is still not known if Jubane and Schubert knew each other.

Officials said Schubert is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

On Monday, KGW8 reported that Schubert failed to appear in Washington County Circuit Court for the civil case. Due to his absence, a judge sided with his landlord by default.

Prosecutors in Washington County intend on seeking a jury trial. In mid-September, KGW8 reported that a grand jury had heard from 17 witnesses before deciding that there was enough evidence to indict Schubert. A trial date has not yet been released.

Schubert is currently being held without bail at the Washington County jail due to the murder charge.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Washington County Prosecutors Office and Sentinel Real Estate Corporation, but did not immediately receive a response.