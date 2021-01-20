LA superspreader task force breaks up "stripper parties"

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in California, the Los Angeles County superspreader task force is cracking down on underground parties featuring booze, strippers, and hundreds of revelers.

Last Thursday night, the task force broke up three parties, resulting in 137 arrests and the recovery of a discarded firearm. Pictures of the underground shindigs show stripper poles in lounges full of alcohol and hookah.

Then on Friday, KTTV embedded with the task force as they broke up a "stripper party" at a flower shop in southeast LA County.

"Inside the flower shop, there were in excess of 50 partygoers, most of whom were not wearing masks," LASD Captain Ed Wells told the local news outlet. "All of whom were arrested and issued a promise to appear."

According to LA County's "Safer at Home" order, all public and private gatherings with people from more than one household are currently prohibited, except for outdoor religious services and outdoor political expression events.

"Sheriff Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County’s Department of Public Health," the LA County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

LA County recorded 6,492 new cases and 262 deaths Wednesday, bringing totals to 1,038,092 cases and 14,384 deaths. 7,253 people are currently hospitalized.