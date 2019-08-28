LA sheriff's deputy fired after allegedly making up story about being shot by sniper

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has fired a deputy whom officials say “completely fabricated” a story last week about being shot by a sniper.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva made the announcement regarding Angel Reinosa on Wednesday, days after his assistant told reporters that the department intended on relieving the 21-year-old of his duties. He said Reinosa no longer worked with the sheriff's department as of Tuesday night.

He then said he can't comment on the personnel matter and can't speculate on the motive for Reinosa's alleged fabrications.

Law enforcement sources also told NBC Los Angeles that prosecutors are exploring potential criminal charges against Reinosa, ranging from making a false report of an emergency to perjury.

Reinosa, a rookie with the department, had cut holes in his shirt to make it look like he had been shot last Wednesday and was treated for a “bruise” on his shoulder at a hospital following the allegedly made-up incident, Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener said over the weekend.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTY MADE UP STORY ABOUT BEING SHOT, AUTHORITIES SAY

Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon told reporters the department was “incredibly disappointed" by the case and is launching a criminal investigation into the officer’s false report.

“Things didn’t add up,” Wegener said. “There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injuries sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated."

The deputy claimed he was shot while walking to his car from the sheriff’s station in Lancaster in northern L.A. County. Reinosa reported that he was shot in the chest but his bulletproof vest deflected the bullet into his shoulder, causing a bruise.

Heavily-armed deputies wearing tactical gear then set up a perimeter and launched a massive search for a suspect in triple-digit temperatures Wednesday but weren't able to find a suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wegener said the investigation found no ballistic evidence at the scene and no witnesses said they had heard any shots.

He added that Reinosa hasn’t said why he allegedly did it.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.