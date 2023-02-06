Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

LA man pleads guilty to selling dozens of untraceable ghost guns, 17 pounds of meth

The 27-year-old California man could face life in prison

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 27-year-old Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for selling 17 pounds of methamphetamine and 89 firearms, including dozens of untraceable "ghost guns," prosecutors said.

Julio Ernesto Lopez-Menendez could face life in prison when he's sentenced May 26, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He entered guilty pleas on Friday to one count of distribution of meth and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, the statement said. He's been in federal custody since his arrest last April.

FENTANYL VACCINE POISED TO BE 'GAME CHANGER' IN FIGHT AGAINST ADDICTION

Julio Ernesto Lopez-Menendez pleaded guilty to distributing 17 pounds of methamphetamine and dealing 89 firearms without a license.

Julio Ernesto Lopez-Menendez pleaded guilty to distributing 17 pounds of methamphetamine and dealing 89 firearms without a license. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In one deal in January 2022, Lopez-Menendez sold a buyer a dozen firearms, including 10 semi-automatic pistols that were ghost guns lacking serial numbers, prosecutors said.

In another transaction a month later, he sold the same buyer 14 more guns and a pound of meth, according to the statement.