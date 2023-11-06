Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

LA man with heaps of riot gear, apparent weapons factory in apartment out on bail

Roy Allen Henson, 39, was charged with discharging a firearm and gross negligence after police found a gun factory in his downtown LA apartment.

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
Police stumbled upon a sizable weapons cache this weekend after responding to a reported shooting in downtown LA this weekend.

Neighbors contacted the LAPD just before 1 a.m. on Saturday after hearing gunfire in an apartment build at the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Olive Street, per Fox 11

Before getting into the apartment, per the LAPD, officers heard 15 to 20 more shots fired. Police evacuated the building before investigating the unit, per reporting by ABC 7.

A weapons trove in downtown LA

What appeared to be a weapons factory was recovered at an apartment in downtown LA this weekend. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Roy Allen Henson, 39, was taken into custody without incident – without any weapons on him – and charged with discharging a firearm and gross negligence. 

Guns found in LA apartment on Sunday

Tactical gear and "ghost guns" were found in the apartment on Sunday after neighbors reported that shots were fired, police said. (Los Angeles Police Department)

He bailed out of jail for $35,000 on Sunday, police said. Per the LAPD, there was no indication that the man was planning an attack with the weaponry.

Camouflaged suits found in downtown LA apartment

Police said there was no indication that no indication that Ray Allen Henson was planning an attack. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A trove of weaponry and tactical equipment, including manufactured "ghost guns" and parts, a ghillie suit, and tactical armor were recovered from the apartment. 

A bomb squad was called to the location, police said, to check a grenade that turned out to be a replica.

Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

